2 dogs die in east-valley mobile home fire

Two dogs were found dead after a mobile-home blaze in the east valley this afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Also according to fire officials:

Crews from three Southern Nevada fire departments were dispatched about 3 p.m. to a double-wide mobile home with smoke and flames billowing from it in the 6000 block of Carey Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard. The fire was out in less than 15 minutes.

At least two occupants were able to safely exit the home, but two dogs inside died. The blaze remains under investigation and an estimated loss has not been determined.