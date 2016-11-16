Las Vegas Sun

November 16, 2016

Anti-Black Lives Matter protesters taken off Oklahoma campus

Nick Oxford / AP

University of Oklahoma President David Boren speaks during a news conference, addressing racism on campus on Monday, March. 9, 2015, in Norman, Okla. Boren lambasted members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a fraternity who participated in a racist chant caught on video and ordered that they vacate their house by Tuesday night.

NORMAN, Okla. — Two anti-Black Lives Matter protesters were escorted off the University of Oklahoma campus as OU President David Boren joined a crowd of students and used a megaphone to order the men off campus.

The Oklahoma Daily reports one man called students racist while a second carried a sign that read "BLM Rent A Riot" on one side and "BLM Are Racist Thugs" on the other.

Boren took a megaphone and told the men to get on a sidewalk and stay off the campus. He condemned what the man was saying, drawing cheers and applause from about 100 students who had gathered.

The two men were eventually escorted off campus by OU police.

A police spokesman declined comment.

