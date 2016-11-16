Brace for colder weather: Thursday’s forecast high only 62 degrees

Winds whipping through the valley this morning are expected to get stronger tonight as a cold front drops Thursday’s forecast high temperature to barely above 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

McCarran International Airport recorded sustained winds today of 15 mph, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Gusts are expected to strengthen to 40 mph in the central valley and more 50 mph in outlying areas, according to the weather service.

The winds are the result of a cold front moving toward Las Vegas that will bring some of the coldest temperatures in months.

Thursday’s high is expected to be 62 degrees, with a nighttime low that could dip to 40 degrees, according to the weather service.