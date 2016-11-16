Las Vegas Sun

November 16, 2016

Ex-wife of Charlie Sheen hospitalized in Utah

Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say a former wife of actor Charlie Sheen was hospitalized for an evaluation after she was pulled over with her nanny and children south of Salt Lake City.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday the stop came after a woman who said she was Brooke Mueller's mother called police dispatchers asking them to check on her daughter's welfare.

Troopers say they found Mueller's SUV about 80 miles south of Salt Lake City. Police say the children will be released to family.

She has not been criminally charged.

Salt Lake City police say they also investigated reports that Mueller yelled at people passing by a car wash Wednesday morning, though she was gone by the time they arrived.

The Associated Press sought comment from Mueller, but could not immediately locate a representative or lawyer for her.

