Fix escalators in a timely manner

If Las Vegas wants to retain its image as a major tourist attraction, something needs to be done about the multiple broken escalators along the Strip.

Over the past several months I have noticed escalators out of order at three Monorail stations that have not been repaired since at least July. The upward escalators to the pedestrian bridge connecting Bally’s to the Bellagio and the bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard between the Tropicana and Excalibur do not work. Forcing people to either wait in line at a small elevator (provided for those who can’t use the escalator) or climb steep steps does not create a positive image.

I am concerned that Las Vegas is not ready to handle the operation of an NFL football stadium if it can’t make the effort to repair pedestrian escalators in a timely manner. It’s time to inventory our pedestrian transportation facilities along the Strip to assure they are maintained and enhanced as needed.