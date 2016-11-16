Las Vegas Sun

November 16, 2016

Former UFC champ Lyoto Machida gets 18-month doping ban

L.E. Baskow

World Middleweight Championship contender Lyoto Machida flexes during the UFC 175 weigh ins at the Mandalay Bay Resort on Friday, July 4, 2014.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida has received an 18-month suspension for failing a doping test.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the suspension Wednesday.

USADA says the 38-year-old Machida failed an out-of-competition test in April for a prohibited anabolic agent. The organization says Machida acknowledged using the substance, claiming he didn't know it was banned.

Machida was subsequently pulled from a bout with Dan Henderson.

Machida's ban is retroactive to April, making him eligible to return in October 2017. His suspension was reduced from a standard two-year ban for acknowledging his mistake, USADA says.

Machida held the UFC's 205-pound title from 2009-10. He moved to middleweight and lost a title fight to Chris Weidman in July 2014, starting off a string of three losses in his last four fights.

