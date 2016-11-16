Giordano’s has job fair for new Las Vegas pizza restaurant

Giordano’s, the famous Chicago pizzeria, is conducting a job fair today and Thursday to fill positions for the Dec. 13 opening of a Las Vegas restaurant.

The eatery, famous for its Chicago-style deep-dish pies covered in marinara sauce, will be at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is looking to fill all front of house and kitchen positions at the job fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in front of Bally’s. Prospective employees should bring their resumes and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

With the opening, Nevada will join Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois as the only states with Giordano’s locations.

The restaurant will include a 1,700-square-foot patio that overlooks the Bellagio fountains. Along with its signature stuffed deep-dish pizzas, Giordano’s will serve a full menu of hand-stretched thin-crust pizzas, salads, sandwiches and classic Italian deserts.