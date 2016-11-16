Judge hears testimony in middle school bullying case

A lawsuit being heard by a Nevada judge in Las Vegas accuses the area school district of failing to do enough to stop campus bullying of two middle school students.

The parents of the victims say they were never told about the incidents involving their children, and that school administrators failed to investigate the bullying claims.

KLAS-TV reports that attorneys for the Clark County School District said in court Tuesday that teachers and school officials weren't told of the name-calling and homophobic names used against one boy.

The other child testified that he was too scared to report being stabbed with a pencil. He testified that he considered suicide instead.

School attorney Daniel Polsenberg says administrators take steps to stop bullying when they know about it.

Testimony is due to continue Wednesday.