Long waits at Henderson, Flamingo DMV offices

If you’re headed to a Department of Motor Vehicles office today, brace yourself for a lengthy visit.

Wait times at the Henderson and Flamingo Road offices were 161 minutes and 151 minutes, respectively, as of noon today.

The congestion at the other two Southern Nevada offices was substantially less, with wait times of just more than an hour at the Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard locations, according to the Nevada DMV website.

“We’re busy — that’s for sure,” Nevada DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

In September, people visiting DMV offices in the state’s urban areas waited an average of 70 minutes, he said.

Malone attributed today’s rush to a variety of factors, including closures Friday and Saturday for Veterans Day, moped registration that began earlier this month and the overall health of the region’s economy.

“The DMV is always busier when the economy is doing better, because people are buying cars and moving here,” he said.

Don’t expect the wait times to diminish after the holidays. The Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving tend to be the busiest days of the year, Malone said.

Nevada DMV officials encourage residents to “take care of their DMV business” before the holidays. Visit the Nevada DMV website to see what matters can be handled online, Malone said.

For matters that require an in-person visit to a DMV office, residents can skip the lines by making an appointment online.

Appointments are not available for written tests, driving tests, license reinstatements or dealers and third-party registration and title services.