Man critically injured in crash near Goodsprings

A man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash Tuesday near Goodsprings, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Sandy Valley Road, just west of Goodsprings. Eliazar Torres-Perez, 37, lost control of a 2000 Ford Windstar while driving west, crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit a 2001 Ford Explorer, police said.

Torres-Perez suffered critical injuries and was flown to the University Medical Center, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Two people in the Ford Explorer, both from Jean, suffered moderate injuries, police said.