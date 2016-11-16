Nevada unemployment rate drops to lowest point in 8 years

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s unemployment rate in October fell to 5.8 percent, the lowest since February 2008, and is down for the 68th consecutive month.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today that there were 79,000 people jobless in last month, compared to 83,000 in September.

The agency predicts 10,000 people will be hired during the holiday shopping season.

Nevada’s unemployment rate is still higher than the 4.9 percent national figure.

Department Economist Bill Anderson said the state has shown job gains every month since September 2011.