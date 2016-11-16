Opera community strong in valley

In response to the letter “Opera company still needed here” (Las Vegas Sun, Oct. 25), I wonder where the writer has been for the past few years when Opera Las Vegas had performances of “Tosca,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Barber of Seville” and “Carmen” here at College of Southern Nevada and UNLV. There is an active opera community striving to increase the appreciation of grand opera in the valley.

In June, Opera Las Vegas will perform “Rigoletto.” Actors and a musical director from the Metropolitan Opera Company will join local singers and graduate students at UNLV.

Past performances have been well received. But there is still room for growth, and Opera Las Vegas welcomes interested persons to help it grow.