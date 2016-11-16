Las Vegas Sun

November 16, 2016

Pahrump student in custody after gun confiscated at school

A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to a Pahrump middle school Tuesday morning, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A student at Rosemary Clarke Middle School told school staff that another student had a gun in a bag, police said. A staff member confiscated the bag without incident and called the Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

Deputies arrived about 9 a.m., and school officials already had the firearm secured and the student waiting in the office, the Sheriff's Office reported.

There was no ammunition with the gun, and it was not used to threaten anybody, officials said. The student was turned over to juvenile parole and probation officials, authorities said.

