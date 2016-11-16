Palm print leads to arrest after woman attacked at apartment

A palm print led investigators to a convicted sex offender accused of breaking into a woman’s downtown Las Vegas apartment last week and attacking her, according to Metro Police.

Phillip White, 53, lived in the area of the victim’s apartment near 10th Street and Bonneville Avenue, according to his arrest report.

The frantic woman called police about 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, police said.

A man broke into her apartment through a bathroom window, tried to sexually assault her and stuffed a towel in her mouth to keep her quiet, police said. When she successfully fought off the attacker, he demanded money and walked away with $26, police said.

Officers arrived to find the woman with blood on her mouth, an injury she sustained from the towel, the report said.

Three days after the attack, a forensic analysis linked the palm print found on a bathroom tile to White, who was arrested Saturday, the report said.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of attempted sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault, robbery and burglary, jail records show. He was being held without bail, records show.

White is a sex offender with two convictions out of Massachusetts from 1989 and 1997 for indecent assault and battery, according to the police report.

Detectives in Las Vegas also received two police reports regarding incidents in Boston in 1992 and 1997, according to Metro.

In 1992, an officer heard screaming in an alley and found a naked female struggling with White, who was taken into custody after a short foot chase, the Metro report said. The report did not detail the disposition of the case.

In 1997, White entered a sleeping female’s apartment through a window and rubbed her upper thigh and private area with his hand, according to the Metro report. Police found White in the apartment and arrested him, the report said.

It was not clear if the incident was the same as the previously mentioned 1997 event, and the report did not indicate how the case was resolved.