Police: Man lured kids with candy, sexually assaulted them

A man accused of using candy to lure children into his east valley apartment and then sexually assaulting them was arrested Sunday, Metro Police announced today.

Jose “David” Azucena, 63, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of kidnapping and open and gross lewdness, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and six counts of lewdness with a minor, jail records show.

Investigators were dispatched Oct. 17 to investigate the incidents, which allegedly occurred over the last year at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Charleston Boulevard, east of Marion Drive, police said.

Azucena was neighbors of the accusers and had lived at the complex for several years, police said.

Further details about the arrest of Azucena, who was detained by Henderson police in the 1200 block of Boulder Highway, and the investigation were not immediately available.