Prince’s estate sues Jay Z’s Roc Nation over Tidal streaming

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince's record company is suing Jay Z's company for copyright infringement, saying it streamed Prince's songs on the Tidal music service without permission after his death.

Prince's NPG Records says in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Minneapolis federal court that Prince gave permission to Roc Nation to stream songs on Tidal from only one of his albums.

But the lawsuit says other songs, including "Purple Rain," ''Little Red Corvette" and "1999," began streaming about six weeks after Prince's April death.

NPG Records wants the streaming halted and seeks damages.

Roc Nation says in a court filing in state court last week that Prince signed off on the streaming arrangement before his death.

A spokesman for Tidal declined to comment on the lawsuit. Tidal is owned by Roc Nation.