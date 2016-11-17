A primer on how the state’s gaming oversight works

What are the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, the Nevada Gaming Commission and the Nevada Gaming Control Board?

The Nevada Gaming Policy Committee is charged with examining issues related to the gaming industry and making recommendations to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The committee was formed in 1961 and doesn’t have a regular schedule but meets at the convenience of the governor.

The Gaming Control Board is the rubber-meets-the-road part of Nevada’s gaming regulatory system.

It is made up of an actual panel with three members and an administrative section.

The administrative section tests new games, develops and enforces gaming regulations and investigates people or companies who apply for gaming licenses. It also investigates nominees for inclusion into the infamous Black Book, formally known as the List of Excluded Persons.

The three-member Control Board meets monthly to review the work of the administrative section and make recommendations based on that work to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The Nevada Gaming Commission, which has five members who also meet monthly, reviews and approves or disapproves the Control Board’s recommendations.

Agendas, statutes and a wealth of other information can be found on the state’s website.