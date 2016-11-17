German illusionist pleads guilty, ends Las Vegas porn trial

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 | 2:44 p.m.
A former Las Vegas Strip illusionist from Germany has pleaded guilty in federal court in Nevada to acquiring thousands of pornographic videos and images, including many depicting sex acts involving kindergarten-age children.
The plea deal Thursday by Jan Rouven Fuechtener stopped his trial during an FBI agent's testimony about items found in password-protected files on computer devices seized in January from Fuechtener's home.
Fuechtener will have to serve at least five years in federal prison — and possibly many more — on felony possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography charges.
His sentencing is set for March 16.
Fuechtener also will have to register as a sex offender, and near-certain deportation after prison.
Fuechtener is a German citizen who performed as Jan Rouven at the Tropicana hotel-casino.