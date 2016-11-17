Jennifer Lopez duets with Marc Anthony at Latin Grammys

Chris Pizzello / AP

Jennifer Lopez surprised guests at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday when she performed with and presented an award to her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She described the father of her 8-year-old twins as "a living legend" as she presented Anthony with the Latin Grammy Awards' Person of the Year prize.

"Marc, you are a living legend who has laid bare your heart and soul on your musical journey," Lopez said in Spanish. "We've learned so much and we've grown so much, and you've always been so many things in my life: my mentor, a twin soul, a father who's not only the Person of the Year, he's the person of all time."

The audience cheered, "Kiss! Kiss! Kiss" and the former couple obliged with a small peck.

Anthony and Lopez were wed from 2004 to 2011. He has been married to Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima since 2014.

Anthony, who was feted in a separate ceremony Wednesday, dedicated his award to his five children, whom he said have "sacrificed more than anyone" for his career. He also dedicated the prize to "all those people who told me I would never make it."

Lopez and Anthony performed "Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta" together Thursday. Anthony also sang his hit "I Need to Know." The former couple also appeared together recently at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton.

The Latin Grammy Awards were presented at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on Univision.