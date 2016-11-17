Las Vegas Sun

November 17, 2016

Late Mexican composer Juan Gabriel wins first Latin Grammy

Matt Sayles / AP

In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009, file photo, Juan Gabriel performs at the 10th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

It didn't happen during his lifetime, but venerable Mexican composer Juan Gabriel received his first Latin Grammy Award Thursday.

His album "Los duo 2" was named best traditional pop vocal album, and his music also won the singer India best salsa album honors for "Intensamente India Con Canciones De Juan Gabriel."

Singer Andres Ceballos of Dvicio, who presented Gabriel's award, seemed unaware the Mexican artist had died. After proclaiming him the winner, Ceballos said Gabriel was not present and that the academy would ensure he received his award.

Considered one of Mexico's greatest singers and composers, Gabriel died in August at age 66. The Latin Recording Academy recognized Gabriel as its 2009 Person of the Year.

Argentine entertainers Illya Kuryaky & The Valderramas, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Spanish star Alejandro Sanz, Colombian Fonseca and Mexican Julieta Venegas also claimed prizes Thursday during an untelevised presentation that precedes the live broadcast of the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

