Man convicted in Reno of threatening to kill Obama

RENO — A man convicted in Reno of threatening to kill President Barack Obama will be sentenced Feb. 7, and could face a five-year prison term and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden said today that Steven E. Ford told a White House telephone operator on March 1 last year, “I’m going to kill that president. I hate him.”

Bogden said Ford, 50, admitted to making the statements.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. The conviction came after a trial in federal court in Reno.