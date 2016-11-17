Man held in fatal Las Vegas shooting says he had previous run-ins with victim

Peter Paul Caris told detectives he shot his gun in self-defense.

A witness told them she heard gunshots, looked outside, saw Dennis Davis run, then turn around and put his hands in the air, saying something along the lines of, "What are you doing?"

Caris continued to shoot. He was arrested, and the 33-year-old victim is dead, according to Metro Police.

The Sunday-morning incident was detailed in Caris' arrest report.

Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to a trailer park in the 5100 block of Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, police said.

They found Davis, who had a pellet gun on a holster, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, back, legs and arms, police said. He died at the scene.

Caris, 67, had followed the victim for about 40 feet past his property after Davis had initiated a confrontation at Caris' residence, the report said. Ballistic evidence indicates the gun was fired once near the trailer's entrance, four times near the end of the driveway and nine times on the street.

The men had a three-year history of bad blood, Caris told police, adding that Davis had threatened him with the gun on his holster that morning.

Caris said he was in bed when he heard a loud bang on his door, so he went to grab his gun, the report said. Davis was standing next to Caris' vehicle on the driveway, he said.

Davis was yelling at him, likely about an incident involving one of his friends, who was kicked out of the complex's clubhouse by Caris earlier that morning, the report said. Davis was a resident at the complex until he was barred in late September, the report said.

The argument escalated and Caris told Davis to leave his property, he told police. That's when Davis replied with "(Expletive) you, I'm going to kill you, I got a gun, too," according to Caris.

Caris fired his gun when he said he saw Davis reach for his holster, he said in the report. "I just blanked out. I just snapped. I had a gun in my hand. I shot him, and I just kept shooting. It's a blur, that's what happened," adding that Davis didn't point the gun at him, but that he was scared when he saw him reach, the report said. "I seen the gun. I took a shot. I kept shooting; walking and shooting."

He further said he thought Davis would shoot him if he hadn't fired his gun first, the report said. He couldn't say why he didn't step back into his unit to call 911 before escalating the incident.

Before the interview was over, Caris said he carried his gun everywhere because Nevada is an open-carry state and that there were many problems in the complex.

Caris remains booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail logs show. His next court appearance is Dec. 16.