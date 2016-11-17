Metro Police ID officer involved in shooting

An officer Metro Police said shot at a teen who tried to run over officers with a car Monday has been identified as Scott Hinckley, 33, who has been with the department since February 2014.

Hinckley is on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, police said.

The episode unfolded about 11:15 p.m. in the area Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard when officers tried to pull over an unlicensed Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Daniel Prichard, Capt. Shawn Anderson said.

When the car sped off, and the officers did not chase it, police said. The same officers later spotted the vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac in the area of Del Amo Drive and Sandhill Road, police said.

As police approached the car, Prichard attempted to run over the officers, prompting Hinckley to shoot and hit the car multiple times, police said.

Prichard was not hit by any of the bullets, but he was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said. He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving, police said.