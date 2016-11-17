Police: Man shot in leg during robbery on Strip

Metro Police say a man was shot in the leg during an early morning robbery on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the man was in the parking lot of the Peppermill restaurant around 1:30 a.m. today when two men robbed him.

They took several pieces of jewelry and then shot the man in the leg during a struggle.

Police say the victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for the two suspects, who fled from the area in a red vehicle.