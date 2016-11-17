Police: Officer fired 10 shots after car sped toward him

Investigators have yet to determine why a speeding driver who tried to run down a Metro Police officer Monday night was fleeing, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

The east valley incident was caught on officer body-worn cameras, and the footage was played during a news briefing today.

Officer Scott Hinckley, 33, fired 10 rounds at the car, but none of them hit the 18-year-old driver, Daniel Prichard, McMahill said.

Prichard, who had a history of at least once fleeing from a traffic stop, did not offer any resistance when he was arrested soon after the shooting, McMahill said.

Hinckley and his partner spotted Prichard’s 1992 Honda Prelude at 11:16 p.m. with its lights off driving recklessly near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, McMahill said.

As the patrol vehicle pulled behind the car to pull it over, Prichard sped off, McMahill said. Officers then turned off their emergency lights and followed from a distance, he said.

Prichard pulled into a cul-de-sac on La Cruz Court, turned his car around and parked in the middle of the road, McMahill said. The officers pulled in, turned on their emergency lights and sounded the siren, McMahill said.

Almost immediately, as Hinckley was exiting his vehicle, Prichard revved the Honda’s engine and sped in the officer’s direction, narrowly missing him, McMahill said.

Hinckley fired his gun as the vehicle sped toward and past him as it left the cul-de-sac at 11:19 p.m., the body-cam footage shows.

Prichard was taken into custody about half a mile away at Vallejo Avenue and Midas Street, McMahill said. He suffered minor cuts to his ear and shoulder from shattering glass, but refused medical treatment, he said.

Prichard was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, McMahill said.

Prichard had outstanding traffic bench warrants and was expected to be charged with several traffic infractions, McMahill said. Although the Honda was unregistered, police believe Prichard purchased it on Craigslist a few weeks ago.

Prichard is known to buy vehicles to fix up, and the Prelude did not have a hood or a bumper on it, McMahill said.

Prichard was jailed on $5,000 bail, court records show. His defense today requested his release on his own recognizance, which a judge denied. He’s next expected in court Nov. 30.