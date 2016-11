Police find missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

Metro Police have found an elderly man reported missing early this morning.

Gerald “Jerry” Rae, 76, who had last been seen about 3:30 a.m. at a home near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, was located about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road, police said. Rae, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, was uninjured and has been returned to his home, police said.