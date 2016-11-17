Las Vegas Sun

November 17, 2016

School locked down because of nearby police activity

By (contact)

An elementary school was locked down this morning after officers pulled over a stolen vehicle nearby in the area of Washington Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Carmen Boulevard and Dreamland Circle, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, one person jumped out and fled but was caught, police said.

As a precaution, Paul E. Culley Elementary School, 1200 N. Mallard St., was locked down for about 45 minutes as police investigated, Hadfield said. The school is about a half mile from where the incident occurred.

