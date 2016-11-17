UNLV student attacked in campus parking lot

A UNLV student was attacked while walking through a campus parking lot Tuesday night, according to UNLV Police Services.

The student was walking across a parking lot near the Frank and Vicki Fertitta Tennis Complex about 8 p.m. when she was grabbed by the shoulders from behind and pulled backwards, police said. She was also hit in the back, police said.

She escaped and reported the incident to UNLV Police Services the following morning, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668.

University Police advise students to remain vigilant regarding their surroundings when walking to and from their cars and, when possible, travel in pairs. Campus escorts are available 24 hours a day by calling UNLV Police Services.