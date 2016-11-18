215 Beltway at Airport Connector to close in both directions this weekend

Getting out of McCarran International Airport proved a difficult task Sunday with the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and ongoing road construction, but getting to the airport will be the challenge this weekend.

Continuing work on the Airport Connector project will cause its most severe traffic impact to date, forcing the full closure of the 215 Beltway in both directions at McCarran beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday.

The shutdown is needed for construction crews to install parts of a flyover bridge that will eventually carry drivers from the connector to the eastbound 215. The bridge is expected to ease traffic flow at peak times that could be constricted by the nearly 270-degree ramp turn.

Major delays can be expected because of the closure. Drivers will still be able to access the airport from both directions, but will battle all other traffic that will be directed off the beltway at the airport as well. The ramp from the connector to Sunset Road also will be closed.

Drivers leaving McCarran will be able to access westbound 215 from the connector, but the ramp to eastbound 215 will be closed. If you are driving toward Henderson, alternate routes will be necessary. A likely path would include exiting via Russell Road, then using Eastern Avenue or Pecos Road to travel south toward Henderson.

Additional closures will be necessary in the future to accommodate work on this project, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said, but it’s not clear how extensive they will be.

Last weekend, nearby road closures related to the Las Vegas Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon caused a backup that trapped some motorists in McCarran’s parking garage for hours.

These closures complicate an increasingly difficult commute throughout the Las Vegas Valley. In addition to the 215 Beltway closure, lane restrictions will be in effect on U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are restriping lanes as part of Project Neon, which already has forced the shutdown of access from southbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. 95, and the restriction of traffic from northbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. 95 through March.