Friday Night Roundup: 3 teams will earn spot in marquee Thanksgiving weekend games

The prize today for Las Vegas-area high school football teams is simple: Another week to the season. But not just any week.

There are three games tonight in the large-school classification, with the winners advancing to next weekend’s state semifinals. Playing over Thanksgiving weekend, which includes getting to practice on Turkey Day, is reserved for the best of the best.

It’s a weekend Bishop Gorman seems to always play in. The Gaels host Faith Lutheran tonight in the Sunset Regional semifinals, looking to advance to their 10th straight Sunset championship game. The seven-time defending state champions are widely considered the favorites to win another title.

The Bishop Gorman-Faith Lutheran winner advances to play the winner of the other Sunset semifinal, between Legacy and host Arbor View. Arbor View hasn’t lost since the initial week of the season in its quest to reach Thanksgiving weekend for the first time in program history.

In the Sunrise Region, Liberty and visiting Basic meet in the championship game for the third straight year. Unfortunately for Basic, Liberty is the six-time defending regional champs, and seems to win each championship game by a lopsided margin.

