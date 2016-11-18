Northern Plains brace for blizzards, freezing temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. — The unseasonably mild conditions of recent days will be ushered out by a jolt of wintry weather that's expected to bring blizzards, freezing temperatures and high winds to northern Plains states.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Friday in eastern parts of North and South Dakota and western Minnesota, as well as winter storm warnings for other parts of those states and Nebraska.

The service says up to a foot of snow could fall in parts of Minnesota, and 3 to 8 inches elsewhere.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected to cause whiteout conditions.

Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and lower 20s, with wind chills even lower.