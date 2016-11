Elderly man beaten during robbery near Sam’s Town

An elderly man was hospitalized after being beat during a robbery near Sam's Town this morning.

Officers were called at 7:10 a.m. to the area of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, Metro Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

The man was hospitalized for observation with injuries not deemed life-threatening, Lourenco said.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not available.