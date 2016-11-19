Las Vegas’ NHL team set to make long-awaited team name announcement What to expect at Tuesday’s free event at Toshiba Plaza

After the NHL awarded Las Vegas an expansion franchise for the 2017-18 season, owner Bill Foley labeled the next big announcement as the reveal of the team name and logo. He promised to make the eventual unveiling an event with a free celebration.

He’ll finally deliver on that pledge at 5:30 Tuesday evening at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena. The team’s general manager, George McPhee, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will appear alongside Foley as he uncovers a mystery that has gripped local sports fans ever since Las Vegas was first linked to a team nearly two years ago.

The name is expected to be some variation of Knights, with Desert Knights, Silver Knights and Golden Knights the most likely choices. Foley initially wanted to name the team Black Knights in homage to his West Point alma mater, but a number of factors ultimately dissuaded him from that.

The franchise was also linked to a number of names incorporating Hawks — including Nighthawks and Desert Hawks — but those drew heavy criticism from NHL fans because of the existing Chicago Blackhawks.

Expect black and gold to play a major part in the color scheme regardless. From the beginning, Foley has stayed resolute in that department.

He wants not only a name but also a logo that expresses “strength.”

Team merchandise will go on sale immediately after the announcement, with an outdoor rink also opened for public skating. Cirque du Soleil will stage a performance on the ice before Foley, McPhee and Bettman appear at approximately 6 p.m.

NHL Network and NHL.com will air the event live.

