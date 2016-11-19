Live Blog: Rebels lead Cal State Fullerton by eight points with 3:41 to play

UNLV’s set offense hasn’t been working for most of the night, so Jovan Mooring has decided to take matters into his own hands. The junior guard has been relentless in attacking the rim in the second half, and his nine free throws (9-of-10) have helped UNLV open up a 62-54 lead with 3:41 to play.

Mooring is now tied for the team lead with 11 points despite making just one field goal on the night—a driving layup on which he also drew an and-1 foul.

Cal State Fullerton’s sideline was called for a technical foul after the three-point play, so UNLV will be shooting more free throws after the media timeout. Mooring would probably be a good choice to shoot them.

UNLV uses points from Uche Ofoegbu to take small lead against Cal State Fullerton

After being relatively quiet in the first two games, shooting guard Uche Ofoegbu may be in the middle of a breakout performance tonight. His scrambling 3-pointer to beat the shot-clock buzzer gave UNLV a 49-46 lead, and his driving layup made it 51-48 with 7:38 to play.

Ofoegbu has 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, and on a night when offense has been difficult to come by, the Rebels could use a few more big plays from the fifth-year senior.

UNLV struggling on boards, still leads Cal State Fullerton in second half

Defensive rebounding is going to cost the UNLV basketball team a game or two this year, and the Rebels are currently fighting to save tonight from being one of those games. Cal State Fullerton is hanging around solely on the basis of its rebounding, as the Titans have hammered UNLV to the tune of 11 offensive rebounds and a 30-16 overall advantage on the boards.

UNLV is still clinging to a 45-44 lead with 11:54 to play, but the inability to finish off defensive stops by securing the rebound has to be concerning to coach Marvin Menzies.

UNLV holds slim halftime edge over Cal State Fullerton, 30-28

You had to know it wasn’t going to be that easy, right?

The Rebels looked tremendous in jumping out to a 14-3 lead over Cal State Fullerton, but UNLV simply couldn’t sustain that offensive pace over the half’s final 15 minutes. Action ground to a halt, open shots were few and far between and the Rebels had to scratch and claw just to go into the locker room with a 30-28 halftime lead.

UNLV isn’t going to blow out many teams this year, so the fast start was probably fool’s gold. The good news is that UNLV has played 20 minutes of solid defense. The Rebels forced 11 turnovers and held Fullerton to 0.80 points per possession, and that’s why they’re winning despite shooting just 36.7 percent. Defensive rebounding has been a problem again, as Fullerton has six offensive boards so far, but it hasn’t hurt much yet (just four second-chance points).

Menzies substituted liberally throughout the first half, sending in new bodies at just about every dead ball opportunity. He hasn’t found a unit that’s clicked yet, but if the game remains a tight, defensive battle through the second half, look for him to turn to whichever players he trusts on the defensive end.

Rebels missing shots, Cal State Fullerton pulls even late in first half

Things have turned cold for UNLV over the past 10 minutes, as the Rebels are now shooting just 36 percent from the field (9-of-25) and 3-of-12 from 3-point range. That has allowed Fullerton to creep back into the game and pull into a 24-24 tie with 3:56 remaining in the first half.

Fullerton guard ‘Tre Coggins has been a handful, scoring eight points on 3-of-6 shooting as Marvin Menzis and the Rebels try to figure out how to defend him.

Tyrell Green leads the Rebels with seven points, while Dwayne Morgan has five. The backcourt combo of Kris Clyburn and Uche Ofoegbu has been quiet, combining to make just 2-of-8 shots so far.

Rebels start strong against Cal State Fullerton, grab early lead

The opening minutes against Cal State Fullerton have probably been the Rebels’ best stretch of basketball so far this season, as UNLV jumped out to a 7-0 lead and pushed the margin as high as 14-3 before Fullerton found its footing. The Rebels are now on top, 14-11, with 10:51 left to play in the first half. Uche Ofoegbu will shoot a pair of free throws after the media timeout.

Tyrell Green and Dwayne Morgan nailed early 3-pointers and Jalen Poyser has a pair of assists, but the offense tailed off after the fast start, as the Rebels have made just two of their last 11 shots.

UNLV has been active on the defensive end, forcing five turnovers on Fullerton’s first eight possessions.

Improvement key for Rebels against Cal State Fullerton

UNLV is officially on the board in the Marvin Menzies era, courtesy of Wednesday’s 74-62 win over UC Riverside, but the Rebels can’t afford to get complacent tonight when Cal State Fullerton visits the Thomas & Mack Center.

Improvement on a game-to-game basis is going to be extremely important for UNLV during this rebuilding season, especially early in the campaign as Menzies works to fit all the new parts together.

The team’s progress on the offensive end will be worth monitoring tonight. UNLV went more than seven minutes without scoring a field goal in the second half against Riverside, and it nearly cost the Rebels the game. Fullerton hasn’t been a good defensive team so far this year, ranking No. 300 in the nation in KenPom.com’s adjusted defense rating, so this should be an opportunity for the Rebels to put some points on the board.

The team as a whole needs to shoot better, as the Rebels have made just 8-of-37 (21.6 percent) from 3-point range through two games, and Menzies wants his team to get out and run more in hopes of producing easier baskets — something that didn’t happen against Riverside, when the Rebels registered just four fast-break points. That total should increase significantly tonight.

On the other end, defensive rebounding will be key, partly to cut down on Fullerton’s second-chance opportunities, and partly to ignite the Rebels’ transition offense.

We’ll be watching all of that and more tonight on the live blog.

Mike's prediction: UNLV 82, Cal State Fullerton 70. The Rebels get into the open court and Fullerton can’t keep up.