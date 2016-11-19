Police seek help to find missing man

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an elderly man in the early stages of dementia who went missing Saturday, Henderson Police said.

Earl Scott Jr., 82, was last seen about 11 a.m. near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue where he dropped off his wife at an appointment, police said. She contacted police when he didn't return to pick her up.

Scott is taking medication for dementia, police said. He was described as a black man who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs about 220 pounds.

He was further described as having short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes, police said. Scott wore a long-sleeved white shirt and tan pants, and drove a 2003 Toyota Camry with Nevada plates #281RLE.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 3-1-1.