Casino promotions: Nov. 20-26

WESTGATE

$30,000 Stache the Cash giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 1

Information: Earn 250 slot points and win up to $1,000 in free slot play.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

• • •

Spin into Cash drawing

Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.

• • •

Slot Dollar Challenge

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 3:01 a.m.-10:45 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible for slot dollar prizes.

• • •

ORLEANS

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

• • •

Spin into Cash drawing

Date: Sundays through Nov. 27

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.

• • •

Ultimate X Video Poker tournament

Date: Nov. 21

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points on that day for chance to participate. Top prize is $1,000 slot play.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

• • •

$100,000 Take it or Trade it

Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected for chance to win up to $2,500. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

• • •

Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Date: Nov. 21

Information: Earn 650 points to receive a movie ticket. Receive up to two each promotional day.

• • •

ALIANTE

Carnival Extravaganza kiosk game

Date: Through Nov. 30

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

$73,000 Carnival Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: There will be 25 names drawn at each session. Four guests will have a chance to participate in the Aliante Carnival Stage Game. Other participants will win $100 in slot play. The prize will double at the 9:15 p.m. drawing.

• • •

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Nov. 23

Information: Earn 200 points for each gift. Guests will have the choice of pinot noir or riesling.

• • •

Thanksgiving multiplier

Date: Nov. 24

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 12x on reels.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling For Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in November

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker machines.

• • •

Thanksgiving giveaways

Date: Nov. 22

Information: Earn 100 points for a pie. Earn 750 points for a turkey platter.

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in November

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: November

Information: On Mondays, earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on multigame, keno and video poker. On Tuesdays, earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

• • •

Points for play

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Earn 500 base points to receive $10 slot play.

• • •

ELDORADO

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.

• • •

Fall into the Hot Seat of Cash

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One $25 cash winner chosen every 30 minutes.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

• • •

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in November

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

• • •

Nifty 50

Date: Wednesdays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

Point multiplier drawing

Date: Fridays in November

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x point multiplier and a chance to win up to 100x points.

• • •

Silver Sevens Leet Video Game

Date: Sundays in November

Time: 4 p.m. registration

Information: Prize pool is $500 per tournament.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in November

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 400 points every Monday for a gift. On Nov. 21, it’s a gift certificate for a turkey or ham.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

$2 Million Mustash of Cash

Date: Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 26

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Kiosk game with a chance to win up to $10,000. Earn five base slot or video poker points to play.

• • •

Mustash Bash Drawing

Date: Nov. 27

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Receive 5x entries on Wednesdays and swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. There will be 10 winners at each casino. The top two slot and top two video poker earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.

• • •

Pumpkin pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Invited Boarding Pass members with a valid ID will receive a free pumpkin pie. Guests who earn 300 points in the same day can also receive a pie.

• • •

Thanksgiving point multiplier

Date: Nov. 24

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Point multipliers offered at all Station properties.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

Slam Dunk Your Way to One Million Points

Date: Saturdays-Mondays through Nov. 30

Information: Win up to 1 million points playing kiosk game.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Play the Top Dog Poker kiosk game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in November

Information: Play kiosk game every week. Win chips to cash in for points.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

RED ROCK RESORT

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Beat the Boss giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in November

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Receive entries by playing table games; earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday. Win up to $2,500 in promotional chips.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

Wild About Points giveaway

Date: Fridays in November

Information: Earn five points to play. Win up to 100,000 points instantly.

• • •

Wild About Cash Scratch Card and Money Grab

Date: Saturdays in November

Information: Earn 100 slot or video poker points to get a scratch card with a chance to win up to $500.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

• • •

Million Point giveaway

Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.

• • •

WILDFIRE

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in November

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

• • •

Anniversary jacket giveaway

Date: November

Information: Receive a 75-year anniversary limited-edition jacket with qualifying jackpot of $200 or more.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Rake in the Cash

Date: Nov. 22-30

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to play kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SILVERTON

Swipin’ Safari giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Guests may earn up to four swipes a day, 250 points per swipe, to collect safari tokens. The first guest to collect all six safari tokens will win $10,000. On Nov. 26, 10 winners will win $1,000.

• • •

100 Win $100

Date: Nov. 25

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk for chance to win $100 in slot play.

• • •

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in November

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

Pumpkin pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a pie.

• • •

$400,000 Kachingko Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Five players will be selected for a chance to win up to $100,000. To participate, players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

$25,00 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Thanksgiving point multiplier

Date: Nov. 24

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video poker play will earn $6. Receive 5x points on slots and video reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points in slot play will receive $15.

• • •

Bounty Bonus Bucks

Date: November

Information: Redeem $25 in points to receive a $50 Smith’s gift card.