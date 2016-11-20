Man arrested in connection to early morning fatal stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing this morning in central Las Vegas.

Metro officers arrived at a residence in the 600 block of Princeton Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, about 1:30 a.m. to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died shortly after, according to Metro.

Police said they saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jacob Driscoll, running from the residence.

Driscoll was arrested later when police received a report that he was trying to break into a nearby home.

Driscoll was taken to Clark County Detention Center and booked for one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon, police said.