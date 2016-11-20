Opportunity to thrive not out of reach for anyone

• Title: President and CEO • Agency address: 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas • Agency phone number: 702-259-3700 • Agency website: opportunityvillage.org • Hours of operation: Varies by campus location • To get involved: Donate to its capital campaign or its annual giving program, join the Legacy Society, volunteer at and/or attend its annual fundraising events, sit on the boards of directors, advocate for its OVIPs and encourage its political leaders to support programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

What does your organization do? Opportunity Village serves people within our community with significant intellectual disabilities, to improve their lives and the lives of those who care for them. Our clients — we lovingly refer to them as OVIPs (Opportunity Village Important People) — are mainly adults. We do provide some services for younger schoolchildren and high schoolers who are enrolled in the Clark County School District’s special education program.

When and why was your organization established? Opportunity Village was founded in 1954 by a small group of families who sought to improve the lives of their children with intellectual disabilities. Since then, it has grown to become Nevada’s largest private, not-for-profit Community Habilitation Program, serving nearly 3,000 people annually through vocational training, community job placement, advocacy, social recreation programs, and art and life-skill enrichment.

What services do you offer? First and foremost, Opportunity Village provides job training and job placement. Ultimately, our goal is to help them secure independent employment, working for local businesses. These wonderful folks also are employed at our four Employment Resource Center campuses and a thrift store. We are focused on providing choices that allow the people we serve to work in an environment that suits them.

Opportunity Village also hosts some of the most popular and cherished fundraising events in Las Vegas, including the annual Magical Forest, HallOVeen at the Magical Forest and the Las Vegas Great Santa Run. The entire community is affected by the organization. Many businesses contract with us to provide janitorial, document management, assembly and packaging, and other services.

What are some aspects of OV people might not know about? In addition to training and working, our OVIPs create beautiful art pieces, play instruments, sing, dance and act in our fine and performing arts program, perform document management duties and work in the community, and clean nearly 4 million square feet of office space. Opportunity Village has the food service and postal delivery contracts at Nellis Air Force Base. Because we deliver classified mail, some of our folks even have high-level security clearances.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from our events and business lines support individuals with intellectual disabilities in Southern Nevada. We are almost entirely self-funded through donors, fundraising events and business contracts.

What led you to your career? I served on the board of directors for 13 years and served as chairman for two years. So I knew the organization and the value it brings to our community. Helping people with intellectual disabilities is a passion, partially because I have a 25-year-old daughter with disabilities.

Do you have any recent news you’d like to share? Sean’s Park recently debuted at our Engelstad Campus. It’s the world’s first life-skill learning park in which children and adults with intellectual and related disabilities can play and unwind while learning valuable life skills through thoughtful programming designed specifically for their unique needs. Our year-old NOVA initiative is based on the Creative Abundance model. This model suggests that every person is creative in some manner; they just need the proper tools and environment in which to create.

Whom do you admire? I admire our clients. Imagine what they have to go through every day. Do we even notice them walking across a busy street or riding on the bus or living in our neighborhood? The world is confusing enough to people without intellectual disabilities. For many of our clients, Opportunity Village is an oasis of friends in the community. The biggest challenge for our OVIPs is not their perceived disability; it’s how we treat them.

How do you motivate people to get involved? All it takes is a tour.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be? I would pray for all of us to have more dialogue with the other person, the stranger. Understanding our differences with others only makes us better as a community. But this is not just a Southern Nevada problem.

Anything else you want to tell us? My favorite quote comes from St. Augustine: “Pray as though everything depends on God. Work as though everything depends on you.”

Right now, Opportunity Village is in the middle of a five-year, $150 million capital campaign. There is a waiting list of nearly 500 people with disabilities who need the programs and services that Opportunity Village provides. At this time, we are at maximum capacity at all four of our campuses, so there is a dire need to expand and upgrade our facilities, as well as to build a permanent campus in the north part of town.

We will soon build Betty’s Village, Opportunity Village’s first foray into unique, high-quality residential facilities specifically designed for OVIPs and their families.