Pedestrian killed near the Rio on Saturday night

A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street Saturday night near the Rio.

About 7:30 p.m., the 31-year-old man was walking across Valley View Boulevard just south of Viking Road when he was struck by a GMC Denali driving north, according to Metro Police.

Police said the man was not inside a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old man driving the GMC remained on the scene to report the crash, according to police.