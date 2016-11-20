Las Vegas Sun

November 20, 2016

Currently: 68° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Pedestrian killed near the Rio on Saturday night

By (contact)

A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street Saturday night near the Rio.

About 7:30 p.m., the 31-year-old man was walking across Valley View Boulevard just south of Viking Road when he was struck by a GMC Denali driving north, according to Metro Police.

Police said the man was not inside a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old man driving the GMC remained on the scene to report the crash, according to police.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy