Pedestrian killed near the Rio on Saturday night

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 | 2:14 p.m.
A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street Saturday night near the Rio.
About 7:30 p.m., the 31-year-old man was walking across Valley View Boulevard just south of Viking Road when he was struck by a GMC Denali driving north, according to Metro Police.
Police said the man was not inside a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.
He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old man driving the GMC remained on the scene to report the crash, according to police.