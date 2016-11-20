Vegas Play of the Day: Packers at Redskins

Alex Brandon / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

Green Bay Packers plus-3 at Washington Redskins, $1,000 to win $909:

Everything in this game points to Washington. The Redskins have the NFL’s fourth-best offense and are playing much better than the Packers, who have lost three in a row and four of the last five.

That being said, I honestly can’t bring myself to believe Washington is better than an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team. I might be wrong, but I just can’t believe it, and if I can get Rodgers plus a field goal in primetime, I will take it.

The Packers have played poorly on the road this year, with a 1-3 record away from Lambeau, but they did beat the Redskins in Washington 35-18 in last year’s wildcard playoff game. Green Bay has been banged up, but expect linebacker Clay Matthews to return after a three-game absence, as well as running back James Starks.

The return of Starks should help jump-start a running game the Packers have sorely missed, which could give Rodgers more openings down the field. Green Bay still has some of the best weapons of any offense in the league with Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. Rogers just needs time and space to utilize them.

I think Green Bay gets back on track, and cheeseheads in Wisconsin can R-E-L-A-X.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (17-15, $10,515), Keefer (22-20-1, $9,131), Granger (1-4, $8,680)