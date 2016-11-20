What oil does your dish need?

Most oils contain about 120 calories per tablespoon.

Name a fruit or nut and chances are there’s an oil associated with it.

Extracted from kernels, seeds and flesh, or infused over days, weeks or months, fruit and nut oils can have a distinctive and robust taste or no discernible flavor at all — either of which can be an asset depending on what you’re cooking. Here’s a breakdown to help you make sense of some of the options in the oil aisle, just in time for holiday baking.

Types

Avocado

• Flavor: Fruity and rich, with a slight butter flavor; vibrant green color

• Smoke point: Very high, can be used for searing and frying at high temperatures

• Contains: Rich in potassium and vitamins A, E and D

• Try these: Grilled corn on the cob, mashed potatoes, drizzled with herbs on tomato slices

• Uses: Dressings, pan frying, grilling, marinades, sauteing

Coconut

Coconut oil can last for years without going rancid.

• Flavor: Rich, nutty and mild; solid at room temperature; complements sweet or savory dishes

• Contains: High in iron and vitamins E and K; high in saturated fat so use in moderation

• Try these: Popcorn, pie crust, curries, cakes, eggs, sauteed greens, granola

• Uses: Baking, sauteing, roasting

• Good vegan substitute for animal fat

Corn

• Flavor: Neutral flavor; deep yellow color, heavy in texture

• Smoke point: High

• Contains: High in omega-6 fatty acids, phytosterols and vitamin E

• Try these: French fries, tortilla chips, fritters, crab cakes

• Uses: Coating, dressings, pan frying

• $: Among the most economical and widely used all-purpose oils

Olive

Keep olive oil in a cool, dark place to avoid spoiling.

• Flavor: Flavor ranges from fruity to peppery to bitter; extra-virgin has more nutrients, antioxidants and flavor than refined

• Smoke point: Low, best used over moderate/low heat

• Contains: Rich in vitamin E and cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fats

• Try these: Flatbreads, pastas, bruschetta, escabeche, grilled meats and vegetables

• Uses: Broiling, dressings, drizzles, pan frying, grilling, sauteing, searing

Canola

• Flavor: Light, neutral flavor; all-purpose; best for dishes that don’t call for a distinct oil taste

• Smoke point: High, ideal for frying

• Contains: High in omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid

• Try these: Crispy-skinned fish, seared scallops, brownies

• Uses: Baking, deep frying, roasting

• $: Inexpensive and widely available

Pumpkin seed

• Flavor: Sweet and nutty, can be used in sweet or savory dishes; dark green color

• Smoke point: Low, not recommended for cooking

• Contains: Rich in magnesium, iron and calcium

• Try these: Oatmeal, ice cream topper, drizzled on Greek yogurt and fruit, salad dressing with apple cider vinegar

• Uses: Sauces, vinaigrettes

Sesame

• Flavor: Strong toasted taste

• Smoke point: Low

• Contains: Rich in lignan, which can lower cholesterol, and high in vitamins E and K

• Try these: Asian and Middle Eastern dishes, stir-fry, hummus, cooked noodles, pot roast

• Uses: Dipping, drizzles, roasting

Almond

Nut oils go rancid fast, so keep them refrigerated.

• Flavor: Subtle aroma and flavor

• Smoke point: Refined is higher, best for baking and sauteing; cold-pressed is lower and more flavorful, best for raw dishes

• Contains: Low in cholesterol and sodium; high in vitamin E

• Try these: Fish, green beans, cookies, cakes

• Uses: Coating, pan frying, sauteing

Hazelnut

• Flavor: Smoky and intense; extracted from ground, roasted hazelnuts using a hydraulic press; produced mainly in France

• Try these: Roasted vegetables, fish, poultry, topping for vegetable soups, pastas

• Uses: Broiling, dressings, drizzles, grilling

• $$: Pricey (approx. $.75/oz.)

Macadamia nut

• Flavor: Delicate and buttery

• Smoke point: High, safe for roasting and frying

• Contains: Highest in healthy monounsaturated fats and lowest in inflammatory omega-6 fats

• Try these: Dipping sauce for bread, pie crusts, fruit salsa base for fish, popcorn

• $$$: Very pricey (approx. $1/oz.)

• Uses: Baking, dressings, marinades, sauces

Peanut

• Flavor: Subtle taste and scent; made from pressed steam-cooked peanuts

• Contains: Rich in polyunsaturated fats, high in vitamin E and phytosterols

• Try these: Asian dishes, tempura, stir-fry, salad dressing paired with fruit-flavored vinegar

• Uses: Dressings, pan frying, vinaigrettes

• Potential allergen

Pecan

• Flavor: Subtle and rich, similar to browned butter

• Smoke point: High, good for cooking

• Try these: Cornbread, sauteed chicken breasts, grilled fish, mayonnaise, scrambled eggs

• Uses: Baking, barbecuing, dressings, sauces

• $: competitively priced compared with other artisanal oils

Walnut

• Flavor: Mild nutty flavor

• Smoke point: Low, best for uncooked foods; develops a bitter taste when exposed to high heat

• Contains: High in manganese and copper; rare plant source of omega-3 fatty acids

• Try these: Quick breads and muffins, spinach salads, pasta

• Uses: Baking, dressings, vinaigrettes