20-year-old dead, roommate arrested in Las Vegas stabbing

A 20-year-old is dead and his roommate is jailed on a felony murder charge after an early-morning argument at a home west of downtown Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Kevin Zaldana died of multiple stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Zaldana was taken to University Medical Center while the roommate, 20-year-old Jacob Driscoll, was arrested a little after 1:30 a.m. at a neighbor's home.

Police say the neighbor refused Driscoll's pleas to be allowed inside.

Police say two other residents at the home the two men shared heard an argument before finding Zaldana mortally wounded in a hallway and Driscoll running from the home.

Driscoll was expected to have a lawyer appointed for him on Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.