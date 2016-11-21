Arbor View’s Greg Rogers verbally commits to UCLA football

Arbor View defensive tackle and Under Armour All-American Greg Rogers announced his verbal commitment to UCLA this morning in a video.

The Bruins offered him a scholarship nearly two years ago.

The four-star prospect had offers from more than 20 schools, including Oklahoma, USC, Colorado, Michigan and Florida. He also visited Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma and was set to visit USC this weekend.

Rogers is ranked by ESPN as the No. 5 defensive tackle for the class of 2017.

A two-time Las Vegas Sun preseason all-city selection, Rogers played his first three years at Centennial before transferring to Arbor View for his senior season.

Rogers has helped transform Arbor View’s defense into one of the most dominant in the valley this year en route to a 10-1 record.

“He’s just a huge presence on the field,” said Arbor View coach Dan Barnson. “Teams have to account for him with two or three of their offensive players at all times. He doesn’t always make the tackle, but he allows other kids to make the play.”

Rogers and the Aggies host Bishop Gorman (13-0) in the 4A state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.