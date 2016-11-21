Court denies man’s appeal in slaying of one-time girlfriend

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the appeal of Leonard Hill, sentenced to 20 years to life for the strangulation of his one-time girlfriend in Las Vegas in December 2005.

Hill was convicted of the murder of Robin Martin in her apartment. But the conviction was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court in March 2008 on errors by the prosecution, according to court records.

He was convicted again after a second jury trial in 2009.

The state Supreme Court rejected Hill’s claim that his defense attorney at the second trial was ineffective. The court, in a decision Friday, said Hill “failed to demonstrate any deficiencies in counsel’s performance.”

Hill maintains he was acting in self defense when Martin attacked him with a knife, according to court records.