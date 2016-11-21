Dave Chappelle to unleash 3 Netflix comedy specials in 2017

NEW YORK — Comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years — a trio of specials to be released on Netflix simultaneously in 2017.

No exact date was given by Netflix, which said one of the specials is being produced exclusively for the network. Two additional never-before-seen specials "come directly from Chappelle's personal comedy vault," Netflix said.

Chappelle's comedy career includes movie roles in "The Nutty Professor," ''Con Air" and "Blue Streak." In 2003, he achieved heightened fame and critical acclaim as mastermind of his Comedy Central sketch series, "Chappelle's Show," until his abrupt exit in its third season.

Earlier this month, he made his hosting debut on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," mixing one-liners with serious jabs at race relations and politics.