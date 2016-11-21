Firefighters rescue man from burning apartment

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning apartment this morning in the southeast valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Sunset Road, near Sandhill Road.

Firefighters went into the apartment and helped the man to safety, officials said. The man, who was taken to Desert Springs Hospital for smoke inhalation, said he was cooking when the fire started, according to the fire department.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, officials said. A damage estimate was not available.