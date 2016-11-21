October unemployment claims down from last year

CARSON CITY — The number of workers filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits in October was 10,795, up 1,437 from September but down from the same time last year.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today that initial claims were 7 percent below October 2015.

Economist Alessandro Capello said September is traditionally the low point in the number of first-time claims and October usually marks the seasonal layoff period.

He said initial claims tend to increase in the fall and winter months and decline during the spring and summer.