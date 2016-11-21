Police investigating if street racing involved in motorcycle crash

Metro Police say they are investigating whether street racing was involved in a crash early this morning that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Deol Rojas-Martinez, 31, was riding a Kawasaki ZX10R east on Sahara Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard, about 12:30 a.m. when he hit a 2007 Toyota Yaris pulling out of a driveway, police said.

Witnesses reported Rojas-Martinez appeared to be racing a white Chevrolet Corvette when the accident occurred, but the crash is still under investigation, police said.

Rojas-Martinez was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Roger Ramirez, 24, failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said. Ramirez was booked on counts of driving under the influence and failure to yield the right of way, according to jail logs.