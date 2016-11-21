Trump opponents must move beyond grief, into action

For many Nevadans, it was a blue election in more ways than one.

After voting Democratic and seeing Hillary Clinton lose the election despite carrying Nevada, it was understandable for many voters here to take some time to heal.

But that time is over.

Now, those who opposed Donald Trump because they feared he would take the nation down a dark path need to step up and help prevent that from happening.

If there is any avenue to a successful Trump presidency, it comes from people exercising their right to loyal opposition — pressing the incoming president at all times to find a reasonable middle ground rather than yielding to the alternative-right extremists who propelled his candidacy.

Trump must understand that to be president means to represent all people, as he’s vowed to do but now must prove that he’s capable of carrying out. Dissent is at the heart of patriotism, because it expresses a belief that the system can be persuaded. Some of Trump’s cronies might want to silence dissent because they won’t allow a view other than their own. But if Trump wants to put his authoritarian perception behind him, he needs to listen closely and constantly to dissent.

Meanwhile, those who disagree with his direction should rise quickly to the support of groups that challenge it.

That means donating money, materials or time to advocacy organizations on issues that could be most under attack, including abortion rights, immigration, religious freedom, women’s rights, gun control and more.

There are far too many of those organizations to name here — so many, in fact, that it can be difficult for donors to decide which ones are the most worthy and effective. But legitimate options abound, and vetting sites such as

GuideStar, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offer useful information for donors who may be struggling to decide which organization they’d prefer to support.

So for those who are wary of Trump, the only wrong choice is to be inactive. It’s time to stay informed, be aware and take proactive steps to hold the Trump administration accountable.

For Americans to peacefully express their dissent through anti-Trump rallies is healthy for our democracy.

But the more they get involved in helping at-risk people and influencing the process through advocacy and activism, the better, and not just at the national level. Here’s hoping the passions that have been kindled during the presidential election also spill into greater participation in city, county and state government, where decisions are made that often have a far more immediate effect on Nevadans than those made in Washington.

Among the many alarming statements Trump made during the campaign was that he alone had the solutions to the nation’s problems.

He couldn’t have been more incorrect. It’s time for all Americans to prove it to him by getting involved.