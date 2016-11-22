Chimney fire causes $10,000 damage to Henderson house

A chimney fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage and displaced a woman from her house Monday night, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fairfield Terrace, near Windmill Parkway and Valle Verde Drive.

Firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the two-story house and used a thermal-imaging camera to locate the fire in a wall near the fireplace chimney, officials said. They quickly put out the blaze, which was contained to the area it started, official said.

The fire was caused by the chimney, officials said.

A smoke detector and the smell of smoke alerted the resident to the fire, allowing her to safely get out and call 911, officials said. Nobody was injured.

The woman and her dog were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by a neighbor, officials said.